Alberta budget 2021: University of Calgary facing workforce cuts, tuition hike

The University of Calgary says a third consecutive year of funding cuts from the provincial government will mean eliminating hundreds of jobs and raising students’ tuition further.

In the budget tabled Thursday, the Alberta UCP said in the 2020-2021 year, own-source revenue for post-secondary institutions is expected to cover 47 per cent of schools’ operating costs.

By 2023-2024, the government wants that to reach 52 per cent.

The U of C said the budget cut the university’s operating budget by $25 million, meaning since 2019, the university’s total budget has been cut by 18 per cent.

The school said the reductions bring the operating budget to less than it was in 2011, when, according to the university, it had 4,300 fewer students on its campus.

The university said the cuts will ultimately lead to the following cuts and changes:

reducing the workforce by 600 staff positions

freezing management and professional service wages

increasing tuition

eliminating, slowing or deferring more than 200 initiatives and projects

reducing maintenance and facilities upgrades and preventative maintenance activities

reducing spending on travel, engagement, events and marketing

reducing and cancelling IT projects and delaying purchasing of new equipment

“A third year of funding reductions will have implications for our campus community and programs,” university president and vice-chair Ed McCauley said.

“But in this environment, we will continue to prioritize an outstanding student experience, driving economic growth and recovery in Alberta, and finding ways to support and give back to our city and our province during these difficult times.”

The school’s students union said it was “disappointed” by the budget, which it called a “continued lack of support” from the government, and that silver linings were “non-existent.”

The U of C Students’ Union said students can expect to see their tuition increase by 22.5 per cent by the time the budget runs its course, and by eliminating the tuition tax credit, the government is putting another $200-million tax increase on students and their families.

“If students were to receive a better, higher-quality education by paying more, that would be easier to swallow, but the university is being forced to cut staff in addition to raising tuition,” union president Frank Finley said.

“Online learning also doesn’t provide the same campus experience. In short, thanks to these continued cuts, students are paying a lot more and getting far less.” Tweet This

The union said it’s also disappointed to see that no supports were put in place to help students secure work in the summer, after a tough year employment-wise for graduates and returning students.

“Students are struggling to cover the cost of their education already and a lack of summer opportunities means they will go further into debt and be unable to even cover their basic expenses as well,” vice-president external Marley Gillies said.

“We encouraged the province to bring back the STEP program or a similar student job program. Our calls have fallen on deaf ears.” Tweet This

Meanwhile, Mount Royal University, which said it didn’t see a large cut to its budget, celebrated the budget and the $50 million promised to its capital projects which, paired with a private donation, will see the old conservatory renovated into classrooms, and the refurbishment of the university’s old library.

“This will allow us to create a space that it will really focus on active learning, work, integrated learning,” president and vice-chancellor Tim Rahilly said.

“It’s going to allow us to increase our full-time student population by more than 1,000 students.”

Rahilly said the university wasn’t surprised by the government’s expectation that post-secondary schools would be responsible for more of their operating costs, and said MRU has been working toward that goal for some time now.

“I think the government has been very clear in terms of its desire,” he said.

“I absolutely understand the concerns that students would have around the cost of attendance and tuition.” Tweet This

Rahilly said MRU approved a tuition increase days before the budget, which he said was more COVID-19-related than the result of provincial funding.

He said the school is relying on food services, parking, the bookstore and other campus-centered revenue options for funding, but admitted that is a challenging plan with fewer students on campus during the pandemic.

“I think the trend is fairly clear. The government has articulated that pretty clearly. You know, hopefully when we’re not in the midst of a pandemic, it’s something that we can achieve,” Rahilly said.

Rahilly said because of the pandemic, the school is in a “constant cost-reduction mode,” and could not say whether further staff reductions or impacts to programming would come in the future.