Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

March of the penguin protest: Calgary students set up display to fight education cuts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2021 4:08 pm
Click to play video 'Students stage frozen penguin protest at Alberta legislature' Students stage frozen penguin protest at Alberta legislature
University students made around 800 snow penguins on the Alberta legislature grounds in hopes of turning up the heat on the UCP for their cuts to post-secondary education. Sarah Ryan reports.

A snow penguin protest that generated buzz in Edmonton is now in Alberta’s biggest city.

Representatives in Calgary for the Council of Alberta University Students say they are setting up about 300 snow penguins outside the provincial government’s McDougall Centre to protest cuts to post-secondary education.

Read more: Students protest cuts to post-secondary education in Alberta budget

Late last month, students from Edmonton’s University of Alberta and McEwan University built about 800 penguins using snow moulds on the grounds of the legislature for the same cause.

But groundskeepers destroyed most of them the next day, as the government deemed them tripping hazards.

Read more: Protest penguins destroyed at Alberta legislature grounds

Story continues below advertisement

Marley Gillies, vice-president of University of Calgary Students’ Union, says they have been in contact with management of the McDougall Centre and hope their penguin display will last longer.

Trending Stories

Gillies says students in Calgary want to do the same thing to bring attention to a 22.5 per cent rise in tuition over three years and cuts to Alberta’s post-secondary institutions.

“This is something we are all really united on,” Gillies said Monday, adding that the snow penguins may show up in Lethbridge, Alta., next.

Click to play video 'Cash-strapped students worried about tuition increase during COVID-19' Cash-strapped students worried about tuition increase during COVID-19
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta LegislatureUniversity of AlbertaAlberta educationUniversity of CalgaryPost-secondary educationEducation CutsMcDougall CentreCouncil of Alberta University StudentsMcEwan UniversityAlberta university studentsProtest penguins
Flyers
More weekly flyers