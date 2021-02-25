Menu

Politics

Highlights from Alberta budget 2021

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2021 5:46 pm

Alberta’s United Conservative government tabled its budget Thursday. Here are some of the highlights:

No new taxes or tax increases.

Deficit of $18.2 billion on estimated revenues of $43.7 billion.

Read more: Alberta budget 2021 promises more help for COVID-19 with $18B deficit

Spending of $57.3 billion before expenditures on COVID-19 and cancelled crude-by-rail contracts.

Spending on COVID-19 to be $1.1 billion. An extra $1.8 billion as needed.

Taxpayer-supported debt of almost $116 billion by March 2022.

Annual debt interest charges almost $3 billion.

Trending Stories

Read more: Alberta budget 2021: What’s in it for Edmonton?

Story continues below advertisement

Capital spending to be $20.7 billion over three years.

Heritage Savings Trust Fund pegged to reach $16.7 billion.

Personal income tax to generate an estimated $11.6 billion.

Corporate income tax estimated to be $1.9 billion.

Cannabis tax to come in at $105 million.

Read more: Alberta budget 2021: What’s in it for Calgary?

Public sector compensation, excluding physicians, set at $21.5 billion. To fall to $20.8 billion by 2024.

Compensation for doctors to remain steady from $5.2 billion now to $5.3 billion by 2024.

$3.1 billion to diversify economy and expand aviation, tech, pharmaceutical and tourism sectors.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
