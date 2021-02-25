Highlights from Alberta budget 2021

Alberta’s United Conservative government tabled its budget Thursday. Here are some of the highlights:
No new taxes or tax increases.
Deficit of $18.2 billion on estimated revenues of $43.7 billion.
Spending of $57.3 billion before expenditures on COVID-19 and cancelled crude-by-rail contracts.
Spending on COVID-19 to be $1.1 billion. An extra $1.8 billion as needed.
Taxpayer-supported debt of almost $116 billion by March 2022.
Annual debt interest charges almost $3 billion.
Capital spending to be $20.7 billion over three years.
Heritage Savings Trust Fund pegged to reach $16.7 billion.
Personal income tax to generate an estimated $11.6 billion.
Corporate income tax estimated to be $1.9 billion.
Cannabis tax to come in at $105 million.
Public sector compensation, excluding physicians, set at $21.5 billion. To fall to $20.8 billion by 2024.
Compensation for doctors to remain steady from $5.2 billion now to $5.3 billion by 2024.
$3.1 billion to diversify economy and expand aviation, tech, pharmaceutical and tourism sectors.
