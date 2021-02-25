2 charged after infant’s body found buried in basement of Hamilton home, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say an infant’s body has been found buried in the basement of a downtown-area home and two people, who are believed to be the parents of the newborn, have been charged.

“This is a tragic scenario that has gone on here — one that no police officer or individual wants to deal with,” Staff Sgt. Jim Callender told reporters Thursday afternoon.

“We have spoken with both of them and part of the information they provided has been of assistance to us.”

It was just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday when officers were called to a vacant house on Wellington Street North, just north of Wilson Street, after receiving reports of “suspicious circumstances” and reports a baby was buried.

A woman and a man were later taken into custody and charged with unlawfully being in a dwelling.

In an update Thursday afternoon, Callender said the newborn’s body was recovered by forensic anthropologists just after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said 24-year-old Winnie Ensor and 34-year-old Nathan O’Brien were subsequently charged with criminal negligence causing death and interfering with a dead body.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the situation was asked to call police at 905-546-4167 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

