Sports

Mike Smith leads Edmonton Oilers to 3-0 win in Vancouver

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted February 26, 2021 12:36 am
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson (6) tries to stop Vancouver Canucks left wing Tanner Pearson (70) from getting a shot on goaltender Mike Smith (41) during second period NHL action in Vancouver, Thursday, February 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson (6) tries to stop Vancouver Canucks left wing Tanner Pearson (70) from getting a shot on goaltender Mike Smith (41) during second period NHL action in Vancouver, Thursday, February 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Mike Smith made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Edmonton Oilers blanked the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 Thursday night.

The Oilers have won five in a row and 11 of their last 13.

Thatcher Demko shone in the Canucks’ net in the first period. He shot out his left leg to deny Leon Draisaitl of what looked like a sure goal on an Oilers power play. Late in the frame, Demko turned away Jujhar Khaira on a breakaway.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers fight back for 4-3 win over Vancouver Canucks

Alex Chiasson opened the scoring on a power play 7:41 into the second. He took a pass in front, whirled around, and banked the shot in off the post. Just over a minute later, Demko stopped Leon Draisaitl on a breakaway. Smith made several big saves as well and had 28 stops after 40 minutes.

With 7:25 to go in the third, Jesse Puljujarvi flipped a rebound past Demko to make it 2-0. Connor McDavid added an empty netter in the final minute.

The Canucks had just four shots on goal in the third. They were 0/4 on the power play while the Oilers were 2/5.

The Oilers, 14-8, will host Toronto on Saturday.

Edmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidLeon DraisaitlMike SmithJesse PuljujarviAlex Chiasson
