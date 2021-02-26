Mike Smith leads Edmonton Oilers to 3-0 win in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Mike Smith made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Edmonton Oilers blanked the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 Thursday night.

The Oilers have won five in a row and 11 of their last 13.

Thatcher Demko shone in the Canucks’ net in the first period. He shot out his left leg to deny Leon Draisaitl of what looked like a sure goal on an Oilers power play. Late in the frame, Demko turned away Jujhar Khaira on a breakaway.

Alex Chiasson opened the scoring on a power play 7:41 into the second. He took a pass in front, whirled around, and banked the shot in off the post. Just over a minute later, Demko stopped Leon Draisaitl on a breakaway. Smith made several big saves as well and had 28 stops after 40 minutes.

With 7:25 to go in the third, Jesse Puljujarvi flipped a rebound past Demko to make it 2-0. Connor McDavid added an empty netter in the final minute.

The Canucks had just four shots on goal in the third. They were 0/4 on the power play while the Oilers were 2/5.

The Oilers, 14-8, will host Toronto on Saturday.