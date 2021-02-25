Book-loving bunny found hopping in Halifax library bathroom

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Central Library had a surprise visit from a furry critter Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., staff were alerted that there was a bunny hopping around in a bathroom on the third floor.

“This has never happened before,” said Sheena Jamieson, a Halifax community navigator with the library.

“We get pigeons who nest on the roof, but this is the first live release of a pet.” Tweet This

Staff affectionately named the bunny ‘Flushy’ based on where he was found. Jamieson says it was obvious the rabbit was domesticated because of the way the animal was acting.

Library staff were able to coax Flushy into a basket to get him out of the washroom.

Story continues below advertisement

They were advised by a veterinarian to keep the bunny warm until animal control could come and collect it.

Luckily, there was leftover spinach from the food programs the library offers, so they were able to feed him as well.

“I’m proud of our team, and how quick we can adapt to anything,” said Jamieson.

Flushy is fed spinach after being rescued from a third-floor bathroom at the Halifax Central Library. Halifax Public Libraries

Flushy is now being taken care of at the Animal Redemption Centre, which will hold him for 72 hours before placing him in a shelter if no one picks up the bunny.

While Jamieson says they don’t know exactly how the bunny ended up in the bathroom, staff believe he may have been left by someone who could no longer care for him.

2:00 ‘Staggeringly high’ number of abandoned animals in Nova Scotia: SPCA ‘Staggeringly high’ number of abandoned animals in Nova Scotia: SPCA – Sep 10, 2016

Jamieson says while she understands situations can change where people are unable to continue caring for their pets, abandoning them in a library is not the way to go.

Story continues below advertisement

“Reach out for information and connection. That’s the best way we can help people,” said Jamieson. Tweet This

“A living creature deserves safety, so contact us if they need help. Any library staff member would be happy to help people find the appropriate resources.”