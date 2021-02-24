Woman dead after suspected ‘domestic incident’ in Richmond Hill, injured man in custody: police

Send this page to someone via email

A York Regional Police spokesperson says a woman is dead in Richmond Hill and an injured man is in custody in connection with what officers believe is a “domestic incident.”

The spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a property on Bond Crescent, near Yonge Street and King Road, just after 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

They said the call was initially logged as an “unknown trouble” issue, but after officers arrived a woman was found dead at the scene.

The spokesperson said a man was subsequently taken into custody, noting no other suspects are outstanding.

They said he was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening, self-inflicted stab or cut wounds.

Police didn’t confirm the relationship between the victim and the accused.

It wasn’t clear if anyone else was at the home during the incident.

The major crimes unit was called in to take over the investigation.

YRP advising there is a large police presence in the Bond Cres. & King Sd Rd. Our Major Crimes unit has been engaged. 1 Male Adult in custody. No threat to the public. There will be larger police presence there for a time. — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) February 25, 2021