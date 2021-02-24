Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman dead after suspected ‘domestic incident’ in Richmond Hill, injured man in custody: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 9:42 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser.
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A York Regional Police spokesperson says a woman is dead in Richmond Hill and an injured man is in custody in connection with what officers believe is a “domestic incident.”

The spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a property on Bond Crescent, near Yonge Street and King Road, just after 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

They said the call was initially logged as an “unknown trouble” issue, but after officers arrived a woman was found dead at the scene.

Read more: Peel Regional Police to launch intimate partner violence unit in March

The spokesperson said a man was subsequently taken into custody, noting no other suspects are outstanding.

They said he was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening, self-inflicted stab or cut wounds.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Almost half of all Peel Region homicides to date in 2019 were domestic-related

Police didn’t confirm the relationship between the victim and the accused.

It wasn’t clear if anyone else was at the home during the incident.

The major crimes unit was called in to take over the investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeYork Regional PoliceDomestic ViolenceRichmond Hill crimeRichmond Hill newsCrime Richmond Hill
Flyers
More weekly flyers