COVID-19: 5 new cases for Peterborough area, close contacts drop by 81

Peterborough Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and a significant drop in the number of close contacts.

The new cases, along with six more resolved cases, decrease the number of active cases to 34 as reported on the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker. There are now 576 resolved cases out of the 619 cases since the pandemic was declared. There were 570 resolved cases reported on Tuesday.

The number of close contacts took a decline, going from 237 on Tuesday to 156 on Wednesday.

As reported Tuesday, the health unit says its first variant of concern is a case of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom.

A COVID-19 outbreak remains declared at Buckhorn Day Care and Nursery School in the Municipality of Trent Lakes. As of Wednesday morning, the province again reports 13 cases at the daycare: Eight among attendees and five among caregivers/staff.

COVID-19 data for Feb. 24. Peterborough Public Health

