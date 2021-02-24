COVID-19: 5 new cases for Peterborough area, close contacts drop by 81

Peterborough Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and a significant drop in the number of close contacts.
The new cases, along with six more resolved cases, decrease the number of active cases to 34 as reported on the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker. There are now 576 resolved cases out of the 619 cases since the pandemic was declared. There were 570 resolved cases reported on Tuesday.
The number of close contacts took a decline, going from 237 on Tuesday to 156 on Wednesday.
As reported Tuesday, the health unit says its first variant of concern is a case of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom.
A COVID-19 outbreak remains declared at Buckhorn Day Care and Nursery School in the Municipality of Trent Lakes. As of Wednesday morning, the province again reports 13 cases at the daycare: Eight among attendees and five among caregivers/staff.
Schools in the health unit’s jurisdiction with active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday include:
Norwood Intermediate and High School: 1 student, 1 staff
Buckhorn Public School: 1 student
St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Ennismore: 1 student
Also on Wednesday, Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports “fewer than five” inpatients with COVID-19, unchanged since last Thursday. There also remain 17 patients at the hospital as a result of transfers from other areas.Since the pandemic was declared there have been 24 hospitalized cases of COVID-19, three of which required the intensive care unit.The pandemic has claimed the lives of nine residents — three of them associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.On Wednesday, the health unit reported more than 43,200 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus.To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. The phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
