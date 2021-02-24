Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 5 new cases for Peterborough area, close contacts drop by 81

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 5:09 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports 34 active cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 24.
Peterborough Public Health reports 34 active cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 24. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and a significant drop in the number of close contacts.

The new cases, along with six more resolved cases, decrease the number of active cases to 34 as reported on the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker. There are now 576 resolved cases out of the 619  cases since the pandemic was declared. There were 570 resolved cases reported on Tuesday.

The number of close contacts took a decline, going from 237 on Tuesday to 156 on Wednesday.

Read more: First case of U.K. variant of COVID-19 found in Peterborough area

As reported Tuesday, the health unit says its first variant of concern is a case of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom.

Story continues below advertisement

A COVID-19 outbreak remains declared at Buckhorn Day Care and Nursery School in the Municipality of Trent Lakes. As of Wednesday morning, the province again reports 13 cases at the daycare: Eight among attendees and five among caregivers/staff.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

 

 

COVID-19 data for Feb. 24.
COVID-19 data for Feb. 24. Peterborough Public Health
Schools in the health unit’s jurisdiction with active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday include:
  • Norwood Intermediate and High School: 1 student, 1 staff
  • Buckhorn Public School: 1 student
  • St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Ennismore: 1 student
Also on Wednesday, Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports “fewer than five” inpatients with COVID-19, unchanged since last Thursday. There also remain 17 patients at the hospital as a result of transfers from other areas.Since the pandemic was declared there have been 24 hospitalized cases of COVID-19, three of which required the intensive care unit.The pandemic has claimed the lives of nine residents — three of them associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.On Wednesday, the health unit reported more than 43,200 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus.To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. The phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario to open an online reservation and call centre for vaccine appointments' Coronavirus: Ontario to open an online reservation and call centre for vaccine appointments
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 updatePeterborough Public Healthcovid-19 casesPeterborough coronavirusPeterborough COVIDBuckhorn daycare
Flyers
More weekly flyers