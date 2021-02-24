Quinte Mohawk School moves online due to COVID-19 case on school’s bus line

Send this page to someone via email

Quinte Mohawk School is moving to remote learning after a positive case of COVID-19 was identified on the school’s bus line.

According to a Facebook post from the school, a case was identified on Mohawk Bus Lines recently, prompting the school to close until March 22.

The decision is being made out of an abundance of caution, the school said in a statement posted Tuesday.

All students of the school are deemed low-risk. There is currently no evidence to show transmission of the virus in the school environment.

Students without symptoms are not required to self-isolate, but as soon as symptoms occur, individuals must isolate and get tested.

