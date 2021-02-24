Menu

Canada

Quinte Mohawk School moves online due to COVID-19 case on school’s bus line

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 4:35 pm
Quinte Mohawk School has moved all of its classes online after a case of COVID-19 was identified on the school's bus line.
Quinte Mohawk School has moved all of its classes online after a case of COVID-19 was identified on the school's bus line. Mohawk Bus Line / Facebook

Quinte Mohawk School is moving to remote learning after a positive case of COVID-19 was identified on the school’s bus line.

According to a Facebook post from the school, a case was identified on Mohawk Bus Lines recently, prompting the school to close until March 22.

Read more: Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory resident dies after testing positive for COVID-19

The decision is being made out of an abundance of caution, the school said in a statement posted Tuesday.

All students of the school are deemed low-risk. There is currently no evidence to show transmission of the virus in the school environment.

Students without symptoms are not required to self-isolate, but as soon as symptoms occur, individuals must isolate and get tested.

