Crime

Regina police charge 3rd person in city’s 3rd homicide of 2021

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 4:20 pm
Regina police say they have charged a third person in the city's third homicide of 2021 after a 32-year-old man was killed on Sunday.
Regina police say they have charged a third person in the city's third homicide of 2021 after a 32-year-old man was killed on Sunday. Justin Bukoski / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it’s charged a third person in the death of Justin Robert Delorme, 32, who was killed on Sunday.

Jordan Ivan Cyr, 32, joins Richard Crane, 35, and Charles Wayne Taypotat, 54, among the individuals charged.

All three are facing charges of second-degree murder. Cyr and Crane are also charged with attempted murder using a firearm.

Read more: Regina police lay charges in city’s 3rd homicide of 2021

Police say officers responded to reports of an injured man at a home in the 1000 block of Garnet Street at about 6:30 a.m. Feb. 21.

An Emergency Medical Service (EMS) team took Delorme to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say officers secured the scene and requested other investigative units as well as the coroner.

Read more: Regina police investigating man’s death in North Central neighbourhood

Delorme’s family has been made aware of his death, according to police.

Victim Services along with investigators will maintain communication with Delorme’s family members.

Taypotat appeared in court on Monday, Crane made his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon and Cyr appeared in court on Wednesday.

Police say it’s the third homicide in the city in 2021.

Click to play video 'Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police' Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police
Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police – Jan 17, 2021
