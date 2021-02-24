OPP looking for witnesses of violent arrest in downtown Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are looking to speak with witnesses of an arrest that took place in downtown Barrie, Ont., on Feb. 4 in connection with an investigation they’re conducting into a Barrie police officer’s conduct.

After the arrest took place, videos of the incident circulated on social media, showing a Barrie police officer holding a 20-year-old man down on the ground.

In one video, the young man is heard yelling at the officer to get off him, while voices are then heard telling the young man to stop resisting. The video then appeared to show the officer holding an electric stun gun and hitting the man.

At the time of the incident, police wouldn’t confirm the details that led up to the arrest, but witnesses told Global News the young man had been skateboarding and went through a red light. He was charged with causing a disturbance and assault with an attempt to resist arrest.

Did you witness an incident Feb 4th, 3pm @ Dunlop and Owen Streets in #Barrie? #OPP investigators want to hear from anyone present when Barrie Police attempted to arrest a male. Many have seen videos, but we want to hear from those who were there. Call OPP at 1-888-310-1122. pic.twitter.com/50Q9E3zLKD — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 23, 2021

The videos prompted public outcry and led to Barrie police Chief Kimberley Greenwood calling on the OPP to independently investigate the incident.

“The images captured in the video are concerning to both the public and myself,” Greenwood said in a statement Feb. 5.

“I acknowledge the public’s concerns being expressed based on the limited availability of information at this time. I want to assure the community that any findings of misconduct will be pursued.”

The Barrie police officer has been reassigned to alternate duties pending the outcome of the OPP’s investigation.

Cell phone video shows 'violent' arrest of man in Barrie, Ont. Cell phone video shows 'violent' arrest of man in Barrie, Ont – Feb 5, 2021