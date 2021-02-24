Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Woman and 2 children injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 12:15 pm
Click to play video 'A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work' A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
WATCH ABOVE: Nick Westoll speaks with members of the York Regional Police major collision investigations unit to get a fuller understanding of how math and science propel reconstruction cases forward – Aug 27, 2020

Toronto police say a woman is in serious condition and two children have also been injured after being hit by a car that veered off the road.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Boon Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West, west of Dufferin Street, just before 11:25 a.m.

The spokesperson said the vehicle mounted the curb, hit a pedestrian and struck a store.

Trending Stories

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

The pedestrian was briefly trapped before being taken to hospital by paramedics, the spokesperson said.

It was also reported two children under the age of five were also injured, but that the serious didn’t appear to be serious.

Story continues below advertisement

Roads immediately near the scene were blocked off as the Toronto Police traffic services unit was called in to investigate.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceTrafficToronto trafficToronto crashToronto Road SafetyToronto Pedestrian StruckToronto Police Traffic ServicesTraffic TorontoToronto Vision Zerocar crash TorontoToronto car accidentBoon Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers