Woman and 2 children injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto, police say

Toronto police say a woman is in serious condition and two children have also been injured after being hit by a car that veered off the road.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Boon Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West, west of Dufferin Street, just before 11:25 a.m.

The spokesperson said the vehicle mounted the curb, hit a pedestrian and struck a store.

The pedestrian was briefly trapped before being taken to hospital by paramedics, the spokesperson said.

It was also reported two children under the age of five were also injured, but that the serious didn’t appear to be serious.

Roads immediately near the scene were blocked off as the Toronto Police traffic services unit was called in to investigate.