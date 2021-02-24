Woman injured when snowplow, SUV collide in St. Jacobs

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman was transported to hospital after her vehicle collided with a snowplow late Tuesday night in St. Jacobs.

They say the woman was pulling her SUV out from a private driveway at Henry Street and Queensway Drive shortly after 11 p.m. when she collided with the snowplow.

The woman, 37, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Henry Street remained closed for several hours as officers investigated the collision.

Police say that investigation continues and they ask witnesses to call 519-570-9777 extension 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

