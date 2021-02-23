Hockey coach charged in connection with sexual assault against teen girl: York police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they have charged a hockey coach in connection with a sexual assault against a teen girl he was coaching.

Police said that last month they began investigating “possible historical sexual assaults” against a 15-year-old girl.

Officers said the alleged incidents occurred from 2009 to 2011 when the suspect was coaching girls hockey in the GTA.

“The accused has been a hockey coach and ran various hockey camps and training programs for many years,” police said.

Police said that 47-year-old Lorne Rappaport of Pickering, Ont., was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of sexual assault, sexual interference against a person under 16, sexual exploitation and invitation to sexual touching.

Officers said they want to ensure there are no other alleged victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

