Leduc County man killed after car collides with semi-truck in Brazeau County: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man from Leduc County is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 39 in Brazeau County, according to Drayton Valley RCMP.

In a news release, police said officers were alerted to the crash on Highway 39 by Highway 22 at 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a semi-truck was westbound on Highway 39 and in the process of turning southbound onto Highway 22 when a car that was following the semi-truck struck the rear of the semi-truck,” the RCMP said.

Once emergency crews arrived, police said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not report any other fatalities or injuries.

Traffic was affected as the RCMP conducted its investigation but the scene has since been cleared.

Police said they do not expect to provide any further updates on the collision.

Advertisement

Related News Alberta RCMP investigating fatal head-on collision near Peace River