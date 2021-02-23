Menu

Traffic

Leduc County man killed after car collides with semi-truck in Brazeau County: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

A 25-year-old man from Leduc County is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 39 in Brazeau County, according to Drayton Valley RCMP.

In a news release, police said officers were alerted to the crash on Highway 39 by Highway 22 at 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a semi-truck was westbound on Highway 39 and in the process of turning southbound onto Highway 22 when a car that was following the semi-truck struck the rear of the semi-truck,” the RCMP said.

Once emergency crews arrived, police said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not report any other fatalities or injuries.

Traffic was affected as the RCMP conducted its investigation but the scene has since been cleared.

Police said they do not expect to provide any further updates on the collision.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
