Traffic

Alberta RCMP investigating fatal head-on collision near Peace River

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 20, 2021 3:38 pm
One person has died following a head-on collision near Peace River, Alta., on Feb. 20, 2021. Global News

RCMP in Peace River are investigating after a serious head-on collision that killed one person Saturday.

Police said the crash happened southeast of the town on Highway 2A near Township Road 834 at 9:42 a.m.

According to a news release, the preliminary investigation “indicates a head-on collision occurred between two vehicles travelling on Highway 2A.”

Police said one person was pronounced dead on scene, and three other people were injured. Police did not specify how serious the injuries were.

Read more: RCMP believe man and dog found dead on Alberta road walked away from earlier crash

Highway 2A was closed in both directions on Saturday morning between the towns of Grimshaw and Peace River, and traffic was diverted while police investigated.

An RCMP collision analyst is working to determine the cause of the crash.

RCMP did not release the name or age of the person who died.

Peace River is just under 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

RCMPAlberta RCMPPeace RiverAlberta crashAlberta fatal crashAlberta fatal collisionAlberta CollisionHighway 2APeace River RCMPHighway 2A crashpeace river crash
