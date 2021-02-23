Menu

Crime

Alberta RCMP arrest man on 15 sex charges involving 5 women in remote community

By Staff The Canadian Press
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

RCMP have arrested a man on 15 sex charges in a remote northern Alberta community and say there could be more.

Police say the allegations involve five women and took place between 2013 and 2018 in the Desmarais area, about 275 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Mounties say they began investigating in December after receiving reports of sexual offences.

Police say the suspect and the women know each other.

Daniel Michael Balanger, who is 36, is charged with five counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference and five counts of sexual exploitation.

Balanger has been remanded in custody and is to appear in Desmarais provincial court on Thursday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CrimeSexual AssaultAlberta RCMPAlberta crimesex assaultSexual ExploitationSexual InterferenceSex CrimesSex crimeDesmaraisDesmarais sex charges
