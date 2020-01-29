‘It’s far more prevalent than we know’: Lethbridge sexual abuse survivor

Send this page to someone via email

A new study released by the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services (AASAS) on Wednesday shows 43 per cent of Albertans have experienced sexual abuse in their lifetime.

It’s a startling number that Kelli Benis, a sexual abuse survivor from Lethbridge, said isn’t going down.

“It’s far more prevalent than we know. It’s actually an epidemic,” Benis said. Tweet This

The study shows that 1.8 million Albertans have experienced sexual abuse, and estimates that in 2019, 325,000 of those people experienced the abuse under the age of 18.

Benis said those numbers don’t reflect the entire population, with many Albertans still suffering in silence.

But she hopes the more these circumstances are talked about, the easier it will become for survivors to heal in the future.

“One of the most detrimental things for me growing up wasn’t the fact that I was abused; it was the fact that I felt alone in that abuse,” she said. Tweet This

“I was completely alone and completely powerless and when I started to come forward and speak about it, then you start meeting other people that have experienced the same thing and that’s a really crucial step in gaining that power back.”

This is the first study since 1984 looking at both childhood and adult numbers, and neither group showed a decrease over the years.

Kristine Cassie, CEO Chinook Sexual Assault Centre in Lethbridge, said those numbers are very telling.

“A study that shows that this really hasn’t changed in 34 years since the last study was done helps bring it to the forefront again,” Cassie said.

“There’s about 45 per cent of Albertans are identifying that they’ve experienced some form of sexual assault or sexual abuse in their lifetime.”

The study also highlights that 40 per cent of Albertans believe there’s not enough support in the province for survivors.

That’s a sentiment echoed by Benis.

“What needs to be more in the forefront is the services that are available to people,” she said. Tweet This

“Not only services; but a lot of times, when you’re ready to access those services, there are waiting lists and hoops that you have to jump through or there are financial burdens.”

The full study along with a list of support services offered in the province can be found on the AASAS website.