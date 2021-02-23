Menu

Crime

Winfield woman, 29, seriously injured in Lake Country hit-and-run

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 23, 2021 7:04 pm
Police say a 29-year-old woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident in Lake Country last week. One website identified the woman as Ashley Paxman.
Police say a 29-year-old woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident in Lake Country last week. One website identified the woman as Ashley Paxman. GoFundMe

Police in Lake Country are asking for public help following a hit-and-run incident last week that left a local pedestrian with serious injuries.

According to police, the collision happened on Thursday, Feb. 18, on Highway 97, across from Voyager RV, just after 9 p.m.

Police say the vehicle did not stop, with the pedestrian, a 29-year-old woman, being seriously injured.

A fundraiser has identified the pedestrian as Ashley Paxman of Winfield, stating she was walking home from work that night.

Read more: South Okanagan man charged in 2019 hit-and-run incident at Skaha Lake Park

“What should have been a simple, quick walk home from work turned into a horrific tragedy,” noted the online fundraiser, adding that the impact was so hard it knocked Paxman out of her shoes.

RCMP said the elderly driver of the northbound vehicle, a brown 1999 Acura, alerted his family of possibly having hit something on the highway.

“A family member promptly attended the vicinity, located the injured pedestrian and immediately called 911,” said Lake Country RCMP.

“The driver has cooperated fully with the investigation and the vehicle seized for examination. No charges have been laid at this time, but this investigation is ongoing.”

Click to play video 'Highway 97A crash caught on video' Highway 97A crash caught on video
Highway 97A crash caught on video – Feb 2, 2021

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident, including possible dashcam footage, is asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS and Lake Country RCMP number 2021-9234.

RCMP, Okanagan, central okanagan, Hit and Run, lake country, Highway 97, winfield, Lake Country RCMP, injured pedestrian
