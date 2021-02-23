Winfield woman, 29, seriously injured in Lake Country hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lake Country are asking for public help following a hit-and-run incident last week that left a local pedestrian with serious injuries.

According to police, the collision happened on Thursday, Feb. 18, on Highway 97, across from Voyager RV, just after 9 p.m.

Police say the vehicle did not stop, with the pedestrian, a 29-year-old woman, being seriously injured.

A fundraiser has identified the pedestrian as Ashley Paxman of Winfield, stating she was walking home from work that night.

“What should have been a simple, quick walk home from work turned into a horrific tragedy,” noted the online fundraiser, adding that the impact was so hard it knocked Paxman out of her shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the elderly driver of the northbound vehicle, a brown 1999 Acura, alerted his family of possibly having hit something on the highway.

“A family member promptly attended the vicinity, located the injured pedestrian and immediately called 911,” said Lake Country RCMP.

“The driver has cooperated fully with the investigation and the vehicle seized for examination. No charges have been laid at this time, but this investigation is ongoing.”

1:06 Highway 97A crash caught on video Highway 97A crash caught on video – Feb 2, 2021

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident, including possible dashcam footage, is asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS and Lake Country RCMP number 2021-9234.