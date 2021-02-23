Menu

Crime

WRHA says fraudsters posing as staff, ordering PPE

By Sam Thompson Global News
People are fraudulently ordering PPE by pretending to be WRHA staff, the organization says.
Global News / File

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) says fraudsters are posing as members of its staff and ordering personal protective equipment (PPE).

In a statement Monday, the WRHA said it has become aware of people impersonating staff and management and contacting PPE suppliers with requests for quotes and false purchase orders.

Read more: Winnipeg police warn of scam that cost Manitobans over $1M in 2019

The WRHA said police have been notified about the situation, but it’s making its concerns public so vendors who receive a request that looks fishy will verify with the organization’s procurement services or with Manitoba’s Shared Health.

Anyone with concerns about this kind of suspicious behaviour is asked to contact Shared Health by email at info@sharedhealthmb.ca.

Click to play video 'Unknown caller: Manitoba RCMP suggest reporting all attempted phone frauds' Unknown caller: Manitoba RCMP suggest reporting all attempted phone frauds
Unknown caller: Manitoba RCMP suggest reporting all attempted phone frauds – Sep 4, 2020
