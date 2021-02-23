WRHA says fraudsters posing as staff, ordering PPE

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) says fraudsters are posing as members of its staff and ordering personal protective equipment (PPE).

In a statement Monday, the WRHA said it has become aware of people impersonating staff and management and contacting PPE suppliers with requests for quotes and false purchase orders.

The WRHA said police have been notified about the situation, but it’s making its concerns public so vendors who receive a request that looks fishy will verify with the organization’s procurement services or with Manitoba’s Shared Health.

Anyone with concerns about this kind of suspicious behaviour is asked to contact Shared Health by email at info@sharedhealthmb.ca.

We wish to make the public aware of fraudulent communications to our supplier community on the pretense that #WRHA is requesting quotations and responses to expressions of interest. Questions and reports of suspicious behaviour, can be directed to info@sharedhealthmb.ca pic.twitter.com/N480zaDIM2 — WRHA (@WinnipegRHA) February 23, 2021

