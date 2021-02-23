Menu

Science

Red River College recycling disposable face masks

By Abigail Turner Global News
Click to play video 'Red River College working to recycle face masks' Red River College working to recycle face masks
Red River College is shipping disposable face masks off to New Jersey to be recycled.

Red River College is working with TerraCycle, a New Jersey company keeping masks out of landfills and recycling them.

Read more: Coronavirus — Quebec school boards scramble to set up recycling programs for disposable masks

The college says it uses about 6,000 disposable masks every month.

“It is so common to see disposable masks just lying about all over the place,” Sara MacArthur, Red River College’s director of campus planning and sustainability, said.

“COVID has brought a lot of waste, in a lot of areas. There’s a lot more disposables and single-use items, all the takeout containers and gloves,” said MacArthur. “Implementing a reusable mask program is one thing we can do to reduce the amount of waste we send to the landfill.”

Trending Stories

The college created three bins on its Notre Dame campus to collect the disposable face coverings.

Submitted: Red River College
Submitted: Red River College. Submitted: Red River College

Once full, they’re then quarantined for 72 hours before being trucked off to New Jersey.

Once there, the company turns the metal nose piece into metal sheeting, while the polypropylene part of the mask is used for composite decking and shipping pallets.

Read more: Coronavirus — B.C. company creates mask recycling program to combat waste

“For other businesses, schools or people who want to develop a program like this, TerraCycle has the zero-waste boxes and it’s a fairly simple process.”

