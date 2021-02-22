Stabbing sends two people to Hamilton hospital: police

Two people have been rushed to a Hamilton hospital after a stabbing in the central part of the city Monday afternoon.
Hamilton police say officers were called to an apartment building in the area of Gage Avenue South and Cumberland Avenue, next to Gage Park, just after 1 p.m. and they have confirmed that two people were transported to hospital with critical injuries.
Hamilton paramedics say the victims are a woman in her 80’s, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds, as well as a woman in her 30’s.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.
Investigators are expected to remain at the scene for an extended period of time.
