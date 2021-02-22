Stabbing sends two people to Hamilton hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been rushed to a Hamilton hospital after a stabbing in the central part of the city Monday afternoon.

Hamilton police say officers were called to an apartment building in the area of Gage Avenue South and Cumberland Avenue, next to Gage Park, just after 1 p.m. and they have confirmed that two people were transported to hospital with critical injuries.

Hamilton Police are investigating an incident in the area of Gage and Cumberland in #HamOnt. Two people have been taken to hospital. It is early in the investigation and more details will follow. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 22, 2021

Hamilton paramedics say the victims are a woman in her 80’s, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds, as well as a woman in her 30’s.

.@HamiltonPolice holding a large scene at an apartment building on Gage/ Cumberland. Female in her 80s transported to @HamHealthSci trauma center stabbed multiple times. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/lgadIwUDmS — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) February 22, 2021

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

Investigators are expected to remain at the scene for an extended period of time.

