Crime

Hamilton police investigate east end shooting incident

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 20, 2021 9:24 am
Hamilton Police are investigating reports of shots fired in the east end o on Friday night.
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting incident in an east neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the area of Greenhill Avenue and Vienna Street at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, to reports of shots fired.

Police say that according to witnesses, suspects discharged multiple rounds from a firearm before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

No victims were located and no injuries have been reported.

Man dead after shooting at Toronto parking garage

At this time, police say they are treating the shooting as targeted.

Residents in the area are asked to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information that could help their investigation, is asked to call the Hamilton Police Division 20 Detective Office at (905) 546-2929.

