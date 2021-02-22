Saskatchewan reports no new coronavirus deaths, active cases just over 1,650

Saskatchewan’s coronavirus-related death toll remained at 372 with none reported in the provincial government’s daily update.

According to the government on Monday, there were 177 new cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 27,797. The new seven-day average of daily cases is up to 158.

Health officials said most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone (48), followed by Saskatoon (37), north west (20), far north west (15), central east (11), north central (7), north east (7), far north central (6), far north east (5), south central (5), central west (4), south east (3) as well as one in south west. Residence information is still pending for eight new infections.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 177 patients with COVID-19 — 162 are receiving inpatient care and 15 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,652 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to a total of 25,773 following 195 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,105 COVID-19 tests were performed on Feb. 21. To date, 561,183 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 19,356 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

