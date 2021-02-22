Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after car crashes into tree in city’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges following a crash in the city’s north end on Friday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 p.m., police received a call about a car that had crashed into a tree on Armour Road north of Cunningham Boulevard.

“When officers arrived, the occupants were outside the vehicle and officers noticed signs of impairment with the driver,” police said Monday.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Alexander Thompson, 21, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was also issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Thompson was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 18.