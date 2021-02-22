Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Quebec provincial police rule Laval woman’s death a homicide

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 2:50 pm
Police have identified Marly Edouard as the victim of homicide in Laval over the weekend. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
Police have identified Marly Edouard as the victim of homicide in Laval over the weekend. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Facebook

The Sûreté du Quebec confirmed Monday that the death of a Laval women over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.

The 32-year-old victim, identified as Marly Edouard, was found in the parking lot of a residential building on des Châteaux Street in Laval’s Chomedey district at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Read more: Quebec’s BEI investigating woman’s death after she had reported threats made against her

At the time, authorities said her death was suspicious due to marks of violence on the body.

Edouard was found dead two days after calling police to report alleged death threats against her.

Click to play video 'Quebec’s BEI investigating woman’s death after she had reported threats made against her' Quebec’s BEI investigating woman’s death after she had reported threats made against her
Quebec’s BEI investigating woman’s death after she had reported threats made against her

Laval police said they met with her on Friday at the same residence on des Châteaux Street.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s police watchdog, the Bureau des Enquêtes Iindépentes (BEI) has been tasked with investigating her death. The SQ is assisting in the investigation.

Read more: Laval police investigate young girl’s death

No arrests have been made.

— with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines, Alessia Simona Maratta and The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sureté du QuébecSQBEILaval homicideBureau des enquetes independentesLaval deathMarly Edouard
Flyers
More weekly flyers