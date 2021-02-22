Quebec provincial police rule Laval woman’s death a homicide

The Sûreté du Quebec confirmed Monday that the death of a Laval women over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.
The 32-year-old victim, identified as Marly Edouard, was found in the parking lot of a residential building on des Châteaux Street in Laval’s Chomedey district at 7 a.m. on Sunday.
At the time, authorities said her death was suspicious due to marks of violence on the body.
Edouard was found dead two days after calling police to report alleged death threats against her.
Laval police said they met with her on Friday at the same residence on des Châteaux Street.
Quebec’s police watchdog, the Bureau des Enquêtes Iindépentes (BEI) has been tasked with investigating her death. The SQ is assisting in the investigation.
No arrests have been made.
— with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines, Alessia Simona Maratta and The Canadian Press
