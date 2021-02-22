Menu

Crime

Opioids seized, Peterborough man charged with trafficking after OPP investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
OPP arrested a Peterborough man following a drug trafficking investigation.
OPP arrested a Peterborough man following a drug trafficking investigation.

A Peterborough man faces multiple drug trafficking charges following an OPP investigation.

As part of the OPP’s Peterborough County/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit, on Friday investigators executed search warrants at two residences in Peterborough.

Officers seized cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cellphones, drug paraphernalia and cash during the investigation.

Read more: 9 suspected opioid overdose deaths in Peterborough in January

Ian Morris, 31, was arrested and charged with three counts of drug trafficking (cocaine, opioid, methamphetamine), possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance in Peterborough on Saturday, OPP said.

“This investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending,” police said Monday.

The investigation included members of the OPP’s Central Region emergency response team, Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad and Peterborough County OPP uniform members.

