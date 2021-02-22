Opioids seized, Peterborough man charged with trafficking after OPP investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces multiple drug trafficking charges following an OPP investigation.

As part of the OPP’s Peterborough County/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit, on Friday investigators executed search warrants at two residences in Peterborough.

Officers seized cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cellphones, drug paraphernalia and cash during the investigation.

Ian Morris, 31, was arrested and charged with three counts of drug trafficking (cocaine, opioid, methamphetamine), possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance in Peterborough on Saturday, OPP said.

“This investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending,” police said Monday.

The investigation included members of the OPP’s Central Region emergency response team, Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad and Peterborough County OPP uniform members.

