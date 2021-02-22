Menu

Crime

Child pornography, extortion charges laid against Waterloo man

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 1:06 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say images and videos of a child were being distributed on the internet.
Waterloo Regional Police say images and videos of a child were being distributed on the internet. Getty Images

Police say they have laid child pornography and extortion charges against a Waterloo man following an investigation that started in December.

Parents of the victim reported to police that they had found “intimate images and videos” of their child being distributed on the internet, police said in a news release on Monday.

Follow searches of the victim’s cell phone and a suspect’s cell phone, an arrest was made on Friday.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with unauthorized use of a computer, publication of an intimate image without consent, distribution of child pornography, extortion, and uttering threats.

Police said the accused and victim know each other and that the alleged offences took place between January 2018 and December 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

