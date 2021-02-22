Menu

Education

Lakehead University extends reading break due to cybersecurity attack

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 11:35 am
Last Tuesday, the university announced a cyberattack was affecting its servers at both campuses.
Last Tuesday, the university announced a cyberattack was affecting its servers at both campuses. Canadian Press File/Globe and Mail/FRED LUM

Lakehead University has extended its winter reading break due to a cybersecurity attack that happened last week.

The winter break will be extended an additional four days, with classes scheduled to resume on Friday, Feb. 26.

Read more: Laurentian University ran deficits dating back to 2014, government adviser says in report

Last Tuesday, the university announced a cyberattack was affecting its servers at both campuses, in Orillia and Thunder Bay, Ont.

In response, Lakehead’s technology department removed all access to servers and shut down all on-campus computers.

On Sunday evening, the university said its servers and on-campus Lakehead-owned computers continue to be inaccessible.

Read more: Student information, financial info published in suspected RMC data leak after cyber attack

The university’s technology department also said people shouldn’t bring their Lakehead-owned computer to campuses to avoid potential cybersecurity risks.

Lakehead said further decisions related to the university’s academic calendar will be forthcoming pending decisions with schools faculties and the senate.

