Prince Edward County OPP asks residents to stay off the ice

Prince Edward County OPP are urging locals to stay off the ice due to poor conditions.

OPP say officers were called out to Smokes Point Road in the Ameliasburgh Ward on Saturday after a vehicle had partially fallen through the ice.

Prince Edward County Fire and Rescue found that no one was in the vehicle at the time it fell through. The vehicle was pulled out of the ice by a tow truck.

OPP ask locals to keep off the ice, which is thin in parts due to changing weather over the past few months.

“The temperature has been erratic this winter and most ice is not thick enough to safely support people. Don’t put your own life, and the lives of first responders at risk,” OPP said in a statement.

