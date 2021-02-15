Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kingston Fire issues warning after 5 people fall through Lake Ontario ice

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 15, 2021 12:22 pm
Five people have fallen through Lake Ontario ice since Thursday, Kingston Fire and Rescue says.
Five people have fallen through Lake Ontario ice since Thursday, Kingston Fire and Rescue says. Frontenac Paramedics

Kignston Fire and Rescue is asking people to stay off Lake Ontario after least five people fell through the ice this weekend.

“Many parts of the lake have open water and poor shoreline ice conditions. By venturing onto the lake, you place yourself and others at risk,” Kingston Fire and Rescue said in a statement.

According to a statement from local firefighters, rescue teams were called out to Lake Ontario three times since Thursday.

Read more: Ontario Provincial Police say ‘stay off the ice’

On Feb. 11, rescue teams were called to the foot of Albert Street, after someone had fallen through the ice. On Feb. 13, they were called to Gord Edgar Downie Pier, after someone else fell through the ice.

Story continues below advertisement

Both times, firefighters say the people were able to pull themselves up before emergency crews arrived.

On Feb. 14, around 1 p.m., rescue teams were called to the foot of Emily Street after an iceboat carrying two people went through the ice.

Although they were able to get back up by the time crews arrived, a nearby cyclist then fell into the water and needed to be rescued.

Trending Stories

In a tweet sent out Monday, Frontenac Paramedics also said they had responded to several ice calls.

Due to the fragile nature of the ice, Kingston Fire is asking residents to stay off Lake Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

“A Kingston Fire & Rescue ice rescue is no small endeavour,” local firefighters said.

Click to play video '1 dead, 2 missing in 2 separate incidents of snowmobiles going through ice on local lakes: Central Region OPP' 1 dead, 2 missing in 2 separate incidents of snowmobiles going through ice on local lakes: Central Region OPP
1 dead, 2 missing in 2 separate incidents of snowmobiles going through ice on local lakes: Central Region OPP – Jan 18, 2021

Ice rescues can take up to 14 crew members and a significant amount of equipment to make sure both the people needing assistance and rescue teams are safe.

“Conditions can change rapidly, and the quality of ice can be influenced by many factors including temperatures, water depth, tides and currents, water levels, and more,” Kingston Fire and Rescue said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lake OntarioThin IceKingston Firekingston fire and rescueice rescue kingstonice rescue kingston fireKingston thin iceLake Ontario thin iceLake Ontario thin ice kingston
Flyers
More weekly flyers