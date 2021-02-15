Kingston Fire issues warning after 5 people fall through Lake Ontario ice

Send this page to someone via email

Kignston Fire and Rescue is asking people to stay off Lake Ontario after least five people fell through the ice this weekend.

“Many parts of the lake have open water and poor shoreline ice conditions. By venturing onto the lake, you place yourself and others at risk,” Kingston Fire and Rescue said in a statement.

According to a statement from local firefighters, rescue teams were called out to Lake Ontario three times since Thursday.

On Feb. 11, rescue teams were called to the foot of Albert Street, after someone had fallen through the ice. On Feb. 13, they were called to Gord Edgar Downie Pier, after someone else fell through the ice.

Both times, firefighters say the people were able to pull themselves up before emergency crews arrived.

On Feb. 14, around 1 p.m., rescue teams were called to the foot of Emily Street after an iceboat carrying two people went through the ice.

Although they were able to get back up by the time crews arrived, a nearby cyclist then fell into the water and needed to be rescued.

In a tweet sent out Monday, Frontenac Paramedics also said they had responded to several ice calls.

We've had some calls so far this weekend about people falling through ice. This short cold snap can make ice seem solid on the surface while still dangerously thin. If you're not certain, stay off the ice. It's not safe for you or those who come to the rescue. #YGK #Infrontenac pic.twitter.com/FsXJur7gOq — Frontenac Paramedics (@FPSParamedics) February 14, 2021

Due to the fragile nature of the ice, Kingston Fire is asking residents to stay off Lake Ontario.

“A Kingston Fire & Rescue ice rescue is no small endeavour,” local firefighters said.

Ice rescues can take up to 14 crew members and a significant amount of equipment to make sure both the people needing assistance and rescue teams are safe.

“Conditions can change rapidly, and the quality of ice can be influenced by many factors including temperatures, water depth, tides and currents, water levels, and more,” Kingston Fire and Rescue said.