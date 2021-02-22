More youth addiction treatment beds to be available in Swift Current

Send this page to someone via email

More youth addictions treatment beds will be made available in Swift Current, the Saskatchewan government said Monday.

The province and the Saskatchewan Health Authority have teamed up with the Southwest Youth Emergency Shelter (SWYES) to strengthen addiction treatment services in southern Saskatchewan.

The inpatient and outpatient services will be offered to youth who experience problematic substance abuse in Saskatchewan.

“More and more youth are struggling with mental health and addictions, so it is especially important that we continue to expand services to better meet their needs,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley said.

“I’m pleased that SWYES is working in partnership with the SHA to provide much-needed addictions treatment supports to youth in Swift Current, southwest Saskatchewan and across our province.”

The services will run out of Dorie’s House, a facility built in 2016. It will offer six residential inpatient treatment spaces, a further four to six outpatient spaces for residents of Swift Current and area and clinical services and educational programming provided by the SHA.

“We are excited to partner with SWYES on this unique approach to youth treatment,” said Michael Seiferling, SHA Mental Health and Addictions South West director.

“The hybrid model of care, which provides both residential and outpatient care, allows us to offer a wider range of supports to a broader range of youth.”

SWYES president Shauna Hanna said the new beds will boost its capacity to help youth.

“I am confident that this partnership will lead to the creation of a centre of excellence unique to our region — one that will do a whole lot of good for a great many families,” Hanna said. “We are simply thrilled to begin delivering on this promise.”

The province said public health officials will continue to be consulted on any COVID-19 restrictions that could affect available bed capacity at Dorie’s House.