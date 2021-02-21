Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Rain warning issued for Fraser Valley, up to 60 mm expected

By Kasia Bodurka & Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted February 21, 2021 7:54 pm

The Fraser Valley and Howe Sound are under a rainfall warning, according to Environment Canada.

The warning says the region will see 50 to 60 millimetres of rain by end of Sunday.

Click to play video 'B.C. evening weather forecast: February 20' B.C. evening weather forecast: February 20
B.C. evening weather forecast: February 20

Strong winds are expected to continue through the Fraser Canyon as well as the Peace region.

Story continues below advertisement

Global BC Weather full coverage

Highways at higher elevations continue to get light snow Sunday, but precipitation is expected to intensify into the night. Most of the highway will see snow change to heavy rain as snow levels rise significantly.

Near the summit level, the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass will see around 25 centimetres of snow by Monday morning.

Read more: Are arctic outbreaks becoming more frequent or more extreme?

A whopping 40 cm of snow is expected for the Trans-Canada from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass through Monday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WeatherBC weatherbc stormFraser Valley weatherRain warningfraser valley rainfall warning
Flyers
More weekly flyers