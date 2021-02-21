Rain warning issued for Fraser Valley, up to 60 mm expected

Send this page to someone via email

The Fraser Valley and Howe Sound are under a rainfall warning, according to Environment Canada.

The warning says the region will see 50 to 60 millimetres of rain by end of Sunday.

Strong winds are expected to continue through the Fraser Canyon as well as the Peace region.

Highways at higher elevations continue to get light snow Sunday, but precipitation is expected to intensify into the night. Most of the highway will see snow change to heavy rain as snow levels rise significantly.

Near the summit level, the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass will see around 25 centimetres of snow by Monday morning.

A whopping 40 cm of snow is expected for the Trans-Canada from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass through Monday.