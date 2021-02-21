Man’s death after Dartmouth shooting ruled as homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The driver injured in Saturday’s weapons call in the area of Mount Edward Road and Cranberry Crescent, Dartmouth succumbed to his injuries overnight, according to Halifax Regional Police.

Police said the victim is a 25-year-old man from Dartmouth.

“The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notifications to the victim’s next of kin,” police said.

An autopsy has been completed by the medical examiner and the manner of death has been ruled as a homicide.

READ MORE: Police investigating Dartmouth shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a utility pole at the intersection of Mount Edward Road and Cranberry Crescent.

The driver was said to be unconscious.

Story continues below advertisement

When officers arrived, they confirmed that a shooting had taken place and that the driver of the vehicle had sustained life-threatening injuries. Officers did not specify if the injuries were from the shooting or crash.

1:50 Inquiry learns about the mental decline of Lionel Desmond Inquiry learns about the mental decline of Lionel Desmond

Police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

— With files from Alexander Quon