Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man’s death after Dartmouth shooting ruled as homicide

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 21, 2021 4:15 pm
File - A Halifax Regional Police cruiser on Mount Edward Rd. in Dartmouth on Feb. 20, 2021.
File - A Halifax Regional Police cruiser on Mount Edward Rd. in Dartmouth on Feb. 20, 2021. Alexa MacLean/Global News

The driver injured in Saturday’s weapons call in the area of Mount Edward Road and Cranberry Crescent, Dartmouth succumbed to his injuries overnight, according to Halifax Regional Police.

Police said the victim is a 25-year-old man from Dartmouth.

“The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notifications to the victim’s next of kin,” police said.

An autopsy has been completed by the medical examiner and the manner of death has been ruled as a homicide.

READ MORE: Police investigating Dartmouth shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a utility pole at the intersection of Mount Edward Road and Cranberry Crescent.

Trending Stories

The driver was said to be unconscious.

Story continues below advertisement

When officers arrived, they confirmed that a shooting had taken place and that the driver of the vehicle had sustained life-threatening injuries. Officers did not specify if the injuries were from the shooting or crash.

Click to play video 'Inquiry learns about the mental decline of Lionel Desmond' Inquiry learns about the mental decline of Lionel Desmond
Inquiry learns about the mental decline of Lionel Desmond

Police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

— With files from Alexander Quon 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideHalifax Regional PoliceDartmouthCranberry CrescentMount Edward Rd.
Flyers
More weekly flyers