Canada

Woman dead after being found in distress in bus shelter: Winnipeg police

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted February 21, 2021 1:08 pm
A bus shelter at Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street.
A bus shelter at Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street. Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a woman who was in a bus shelter.

Police say on Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., emergency services personnel responded to a report of a woman in medical distress in a transit shelter.

Click to play video 'Keeping homeless people in Winnipeg warm and safe' Keeping homeless people in Winnipeg warm and safe
Keeping homeless people in Winnipeg warm and safe

The shelter is located at Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street.

The woman was transported to hospital, where she was declared dead.

At this stage in the investigation, police say the circumstances are not considered suspicious but there was no indication of the cause of death.

