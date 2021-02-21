Woman dead after being found in distress in bus shelter: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a woman who was in a bus shelter.
Police say on Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., emergency services personnel responded to a report of a woman in medical distress in a transit shelter.
The shelter is located at Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street.
The woman was transported to hospital, where she was declared dead.
At this stage in the investigation, police say the circumstances are not considered suspicious but there was no indication of the cause of death.
