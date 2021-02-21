Victim of west-end Toronto shooting dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say the victim of a shooting in the city’s west end earlier this month has died in hospital.

Police said officers were on patrol in the area of Martin Grove Road and The Westway around 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 12 when they heard gunshots.

A man was later found with a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to hospital, officers said.

He was reported to be in life-threatening condition and police have since said the man died in hospital on Saturday.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Paul Dunkley of Toronto. His death marks the city’s 11th homicide of 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking residents and business owners in the area to check their security cameras and dash cameras for video that may help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.