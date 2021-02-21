Menu

Crime

Victim of west-end Toronto shooting dies in hospital

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 21, 2021 11:39 am
WATCH ABOVE: Many gathered in a Toronto neighbourhood Saturday morning to discuss ways to end gun violence by identifying root causes like poverty, mental health and support for youth. Morganne Campbell has more.

Toronto police say the victim of a shooting in the city’s west end earlier this month has died in hospital.

Police said officers were on patrol in the area of Martin Grove Road and The Westway around 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 12 when they heard gunshots.

A man was later found with a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to hospital, officers said.

Man in life-threatening condition after Etobicoke shooting: Toronto police

He was reported to be in life-threatening condition and police have since said the man died in hospital on Saturday.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Paul Dunkley of Toronto. His death marks the city’s 11th homicide of 2021.

Police are asking residents and business owners in the area to check their security cameras and dash cameras for video that may help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

