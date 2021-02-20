Saskatchewan reports lowest seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases in 3 months

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan government officials reported 193 new COVID-19 cases across the province on Saturday, with a seven-day average of daily new cases of 150, or 12.2 new cases per 100,000.

Officials said this is the lowest seven-day average in over three months.

Regina reported the most amount of new cases with 78. The remaining cases are located in the far north west (16), far north central (12), far north east (10), north west (14), north central (8), north east (3), Saskatoon (26), central west (3), central east (4), south west (1), south central (5) and south east (9) zones. Four cases have pending residence information.

Six cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the far north east (1), north west (2) and north central (3) zones.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 1,602 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

Three more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One resident was over 80 from the north central zone, and another resident in their 60s died in the Regina zone. The third resident who died was in their 70s from the south east zone.

There are 171 people in hospital, including 16 patients in intensive care.

Health-care workers administered 4,233 COVID-19 vaccine doses across the province on Friday.

Provincial government officials said that doses were administered in the far north west (29), far north east (20), far north central (21), north east (65), north central (11), north west (886), central east (1,379), south central (466), Regina (838) and Saskatoon (518).

The government of Saskatchewan is telling residents who travelled to a different province over the break to get tested as soon as they return to Saskatchewan and to get a follow-up test seven days later.