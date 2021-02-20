Menu

Health

3 more COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba Saturday, 95 new cases

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted February 20, 2021 1:39 pm
epa08998601 View of nasal swab samples at a test station for Covid-19 coronavirus in Montpellier, France, 09 February 2021. The top French medical authority (Haute autorite de Sante) has approved the vaccine AstraZeneca-Oxford for use in France, but only for people under 65, echoing decisions made in Sweden, Germany, Belgium and Switzerland over concerns about a lack of data on the effectiveness of the vaccine for over 65s. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO ATTENTION: IMAGE PARTLY BLURED TO PROTECT PERSONAL INFORMATION.

Manitoba public health officials advise three additional deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported Saturday.

The deaths are:

  • A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Seven Oaks Hospital 3U1-3
  • A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Seven Oaks Hospital 3U4-7
  • A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Boniface

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 5.3 per cent provincially and 4.0 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 95 new cases of the virus have been identified, raising the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 31,329.

The latest cases are from the following regions:

  • Three cases in Interlake–Eastern health region
  • 59 cases in the Northern health region
  • Zero cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
  • Two cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region
  • 31 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also shows there are 1,207 known active cases and 29,240 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are also 79 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 127 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 206 hospitalizations.

There are also 16 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 15 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 31 ICU patients.

The total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 882.

The total number of variants of concern cases is four.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,642 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 510,542.

