3 more COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba Saturday, 95 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials advise three additional deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported Saturday.

The deaths are:

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Seven Oaks Hospital 3U1-3

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Seven Oaks Hospital 3U4-7

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Boniface

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 5.3 per cent provincially and 4.0 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 95 new cases of the virus have been identified, raising the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 31,329.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest cases are from the following regions:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Three cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

59 cases in the Northern health region

Zero cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

Two cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

31 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also shows there are 1,207 known active cases and 29,240 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

2:03 COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’ describe shakes, trouble breathing weeks after testing positive COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’ describe shakes, trouble breathing weeks after testing positive

There are also 79 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 127 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 206 hospitalizations.

There are also 16 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 15 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 31 ICU patients.

Story continues below advertisement

The total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 882.

The total number of variants of concern cases is four.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,642 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 510,542.