Quebec logs 769 new COVID-19 cases, highest number of vaccinations in a single day

Quebec is reporting 769 new cases of COVID-19 today and 14 additional deaths linked to the disease, including four within the past 24 hours.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations declined by 23 to 700.

It says 120 people are in intensive care, a decline of seven from the day before.

Health authorities say 15,386 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday– the highest single-day total since the province began its immunization campaign — for a total of 329,324.

Health Minister Christian Dubé issued a tweet describing the situation as “very encouraging” and calling on residents to continue following health measures to ensure provincial public health indicators continue to improve.

Quebec’s National Public Health Institute says it has confirmed seven additional cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom in the Montreal area.

There have now been 22 confirmed cases of variants of concern in Quebec, including 18 in Montreal, and an additional 286 cases are under investigation.

Quebec has reported 281,456 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10,292 deaths associated with the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

