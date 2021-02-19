Okanagan bakery owner fed up with anti-maskers ignoring public health order

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of a small Okanagan business says she’s had it with people ignoring B.C.’s public health order and refusing to wear a mask in her cafe.

On Wednesday, Darci Yeo’s staff at Bliss Bakery in Kelowna were forced to confront a woman who refused to wear a mask upon entering the business.

“She said ‘No, I don’t do masks.’ And then she proceeded to lecture my staff in regard to the fact that she didn’t have to wear a mask,” Yeo told Global News.

“That it was against her constitutional right and she was a constitutional lawyer,” Yeo added. READ MORE: Well-known anti-masker arrested and behind bars

According to Yeo, the woman then pulled out her phone and started taking video of two staff members.

Story continues below advertisement

“She was very combative; she clearly wanted a fight,” Yeo said.

Yeo says staff repeatedly asked the woman to leave. And when the woman refused to do so, they called police.

1:51 Belligerent anti-masker topples liquor bottles to floor during dispute with staff at Penticton liquor store Belligerent anti-masker topples liquor bottles to floor during dispute with staff at Penticton liquor store – Dec 7, 2020 “She left just prior to the RCMP arriving, unfortunately,” Yeo explained.

Yeo says what’s really upsetting is that this isn’t the first time the woman has entered her business without wearing a mask — it was the third.

“This person knows that they need to wear a mask,” Yeo said.

1:47 Okanagan man opposes anti-maskers in Kelowna Okanagan man opposes anti-maskers in Kelowna – Jan 9, 2021 “They are coming in, they are harassing my team and making them feel uncomfortable at work.”

Stories of patrons who refuse to wear masks are nothing new according to Mark Burley, executive director of the Downtown Kelowna Association.

Story continues below advertisement

“This has been going on since masks were mandated honestly,” said Burley.

His advice to business owners is simple when it comes to dealing with anti-maskers.