Kingston police drug unit seizes nearly $90K in drugs during arrest

Kingston police’s drug enforcement unit confiscated a large quantity of various drugs during an arrest Thursday.
According to a police new release, during an ongoing investigation in the downtown area, officers arrested a man in his 30s for the possession and trafficking of crystal meth.
During a search of the man’s home, police say they found nearly $90,000 worth of meth, cocaine and hydro-morphine pills. Officers say they also found cash and “evidence of drug trafficking.”
An unidentified 36-year-old Kingston man is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a release order.
