Crime

Kingston police drug unit seizes nearly $90K in drugs during arrest

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 5:04 pm
Kingston police's drug enforcement unit seized nearly $90,000 worth of drugs during the search of a downtown home Thursday.
Kingston police’s drug enforcement unit confiscated a large quantity of various drugs during an arrest Thursday.

According to a police new release, during an ongoing investigation in the downtown area, officers arrested a man in his 30s for the possession and trafficking of crystal meth.

During a search of the man’s home, police say they found nearly $90,000 worth of meth, cocaine and hydro-morphine pills. Officers say they also found cash and “evidence of drug trafficking.”

An unidentified 36-year-old Kingston man is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a release order.

Click to play video 'Kingston Police mourns death of retired chief Bill Hackett' Kingston Police mourns death of retired chief Bill Hackett
Kingston Police mourns death of retired chief Bill Hackett – Jan 30, 2021
