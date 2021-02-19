Teen charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with shooting of 62-year-old Toronto man

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting of a 62-year-old man.
It was on Feb. 8 just after 7 p.m. when investigators said Cam-Thanh Tat was shot at a plaza on Lawrence Avenue East, just east of Pharmacy Avenue.
The circumstances surrounding the incident haven’t been disclosed, but in an update released by officers Friday afternoon it was announced a teenager was arrested earlier in the day.
The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with first-degree murder.
Officers noted the investigation is still ongoing.
