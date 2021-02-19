Ottawa tow truck driver charged with harassing OPP officer

Send this page to someone via email

A tow truck driver in Ottawa has been charged by the local police service for allegedly harassing a provincial officer.

The Ottawa Police Service announced Friday it has laid charges against 34-year-old Dustin Ymker following an investigation into harassment allegations against a member of the OPP.

The accused, due in court on Friday, faces charges of criminal harassment, intimidation of a justice participant and three counts of breaching an undertaking.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between February 2020 and January 2021 at the scenes of collisions in the city and “in other forms and locations,” according to an OPS spokesperson.

An OPP spokesperson said Friday the provincial force is aware of the charges but would not comment further on the issue because it is before the courts.

