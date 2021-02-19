Menu

Crime

Ottawa tow truck driver charged with harassing OPP officer

By Craig Lord Global News
Ottawa police announced Friday they have charged a tow truck driver over allegedly harassing an OPP officer.
Ottawa police announced Friday they have charged a tow truck driver over allegedly harassing an OPP officer.

A tow truck driver in Ottawa has been charged by the local police service for allegedly harassing a provincial officer.

The Ottawa Police Service announced Friday it has laid charges against 34-year-old Dustin Ymker following an investigation into harassment allegations against a member of the OPP.

The accused, due in court on Friday, faces charges of criminal harassment, intimidation of a justice participant and three counts of breaching an undertaking.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between February 2020 and January 2021 at the scenes of collisions in the city and “in other forms and locations,” according to an OPS spokesperson.

Trending Stories

An OPP spokesperson said Friday the provincial force is aware of the charges but would not comment further on the issue because it is before the courts.

Click to play video 'Alleged kickback scheme with police, tow truck drivers' Alleged kickback scheme with police, tow truck drivers
Alleged kickback scheme with police, tow truck drivers – Jun 5, 2020
