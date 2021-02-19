Edmonton Oilers visit Calgary to start weekend home-and-home

Send this page to someone via email

Veteran forward Kyle Turris will be a healthy scratch Friday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Calgary Flames.

Turris, 31, has just three points in 18 games this season and is -9. Brought in to be a third-line centre, Turris had recently been bumped down to playing wing on the fourth line.

“You explain why you’ve gone to the lineup you have. I’m a big believer in just being honest with guys and telling them why we made the decision,” said head coach Dave Tippett. “You have the conversation and it stays between you and the player and you move on.”

James Neal will come into the lineup.

My eyes & ears in CGY project the following for tonight: RNH-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Ennis-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Kahun-Khaira-Archibald

Neal-Haas-Chiasson Nurse-Barrie

K. Russell-Larsson

Koekkoek-Bouchard Smith — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) February 19, 2021

Mike Smith will start in goal for the third straight game. He’s 3-0 in four starts this season with a .938 save percentage.

The Oilers, 10-8, and Flames, 8-7-1, are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.