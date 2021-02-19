Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers visit Calgary to start weekend home-and-home

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted February 19, 2021 2:56 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

Veteran forward Kyle Turris will be a healthy scratch Friday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Calgary Flames.

Turris, 31, has just three points in 18 games this season and is -9. Brought in to be a third-line centre, Turris had recently been bumped down to playing wing on the fourth line.

Read more: Connor McDavid gets 500th career point in Edmonton Oilers’ win over Winnipeg

“You explain why you’ve gone to the lineup you have. I’m a big believer in just being honest with guys and telling them why we made the decision,” said head coach Dave Tippett. “You have the conversation and it stays between you and the player and you move on.”

James Neal will come into the lineup.

Story continues below advertisement

Mike Smith will start in goal for the third straight game. He’s 3-0 in four starts this season with a .938 save percentage.

The Oilers, 10-8, and Flames, 8-7-1, are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sportsEdmonton OilersCalgary FlamesDave TippettMike SmithBattle of AlbertaJames NealKyle TurrisEdmonton at Calgary
Flyers
More weekly flyers