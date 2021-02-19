London, Ont., man arrested after police officer, dog track him through the snow

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man was arrested after a police officer and his police dog tracked him for more than three kilometres through the snow early Friday morning.

Police said around 12:10 a.m., a man saw a person breaking into his pickup truck in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Dundas Street.

3.4km's…ya that's right…that's the distance PSD Koda tracked a theft suspect, eventually catching up to him attempting to casually walk down the street…nice try, we recovered the stolen property on suspect!!! #k9unit #londonpolicek9 #k9ltw #thenoseknows #ldnont pic.twitter.com/xoZcf6G0VK — LondonPoliceK9🇨🇦 (@k9_london) February 19, 2021

The owner realized some items were stolen from the vehicle, and contacted police after the suspect fled on foot.

An officer and his police dog tracked the suspect to the area of Quebec Street and Mornington Avenue, where he was arrested. The stolen items were recovered.

A 44-year-old London man is charged with theft under $5,000.

He’s set to appear in court on May 5.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).