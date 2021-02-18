Auston Matthews scores 2 as Toronto Maple Leafs defeat Ottawa Senators 7-3

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Auston Matthews scored twice to increase his NHL-leading goal total to 16 and also had two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the Ottawa Senators 7-3 on Thursday night.

Mitch Marner, with a goal and three assists, and Joe Thornton, with a goal and two assists, also scored for Toronto (13-3-2), which wrapped up the three-game set against the Senators with two victories and an overtime loss.

William Nylander, with a goal and an assist, John Tavares and Ilya Mikheyev rounded out the scoring for Toronto. Morgan Rielly and Alexander Kerfoot each chipped in with two assists.

Matthews has registered those 16 goals in just 17 games played, and has scored 15 times in his last 13 contests.

Michael Hutchinson made 34 saves for the Leafs in place of No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen, who had started 10 straight with Jack Campbell sidelined because of a leg injury. Joseph Woll backed up Hutchinson as the North Division leaders gave Andersen a break from having to dress for the second time this season.

Tim Stutzle, with a goal and an assist, Connor Brown and Drake Batherson replied for Ottawa (4-14-1). Marcus Hogberg allowed one goal on five shots before leaving the game with a lower-body injury midway through the first period. Matt Murray, who played in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss, made 20 saves in relief.