Crime

Supreme Court to look at mandatory minimum firearm sentence in Alberta case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2021 10:33 pm
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen, Thursday January 16, 2020 in Ottawa.
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen, Thursday January 16, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Supreme Court of Canada will look at the constitutionality of a mandatory minimum penalty of four years in prison for recklessly firing a gun.

The court has agreed to hear the appeal of Jesse Dallas Hills, who pleaded guilty to four charges stemming from a May 2014 incident in Lethbridge, Alta., in which he swung a baseball bat and shot at a car with a bolt-action rifle, smashed the window of a vehicle and fired rounds into a family home.

Hills had consumed large amounts of prescription medication and alcohol, and said he did not remember the events.

Alberta justice minister blasts feds' attempt to repeal mandatory minimum sentences for some firearms offences

He argued the minimum four-year sentence for recklessly discharging a firearm violated the constitutional prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

A judge agreed and Hills was sentenced to a term of three-and-a-half years, but the Alberta Court of Appeal overturned the finding of unconstitutionality and the sentence was increased to four years.

Liberals aim to tackle systemic racism in the justice system with proposed law 

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reasons for agreeing to hear Hills’ appeal.

Amendment to Criminal Code about 'turning the page' on criminal justice policy, Lametti says
© 2021 The Canadian Press
