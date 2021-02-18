Liberal MLA Ellis Ross first to announce plans to seek BC Liberal leadership

Send this page to someone via email

Skeena MLA and former elected chief councillor of the Haisla First Nation Ellis Ross is running for leadership of the BC Liberal party.

Ross, a two-term MLA, is the first person to announce plans to run.

“If B.C. is looking for a different path, a different attitude, a different mentality then maybe I should throw my hat in the ring,” Ross said.

“It’s out there now. So I will be putting my name in.”

Former Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson formally resigned as the party’s leader on Tuesday. The BC Liberals must now selected a new leader before Feb. 16, 2021.

The party has struck a committee to determine the leadership rules and when the leadership contest will take place.

Ross was first elected in 2017 and was re-elected last October. In 2017, he served briefly as the Minister of Natural Gas Development and Minister Responsible for Housing.

One of the biggest challenges for the BC Liberals will be restoring public trust and re-building the party in Metro Vancouver. But Ross says he is not focused on the BC Liberal brand.

“My concern has always been people. I have never really put any effort into an organization to help the organization itself,” Ross said.

“I always through about what is good for the guy who doesn’t have a future, for the people who don’t really have an interest in addressing deficits or debts. I just want a strong province, strong communities and strong individuals. ”

The BC Liberals won 28 seats in 2020, the party’s worst result since 1991.

Shirley Bond is currently serving as the leader of the Official Opposition and interim BC Liberal leader.

Former Finance Minister Kevin Falcon, MLAs Michael Lee, Tom Shypitka and Renee Merrifield as well as Gavin Dew and Aaron Gunn are still considering leadership bids.