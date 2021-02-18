Pair facing 12 drug, weapons counts in Sydenham Street weapons probe: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing multiple drug and weapons charges in connection with an early morning weapons investigation Wednesday at a home near Richmond Row.

Officers responded to the scene in the 100 block of Sydenham Street, located just northwest of Oxford and Richmond streets, around 1 a.m. following a report that a man was possibly in possession of a firearm at a residence.

Neighbours were asked to either evacuate or shelter in place, and Sydenham was closed from St. George to Talbot streets for the investigation, which involved members of the emergency response and canine units.

Two people were later taken into custody at the scene, and police said there were no reported injuries.

Police said Thursday that they seized 138 grams of crystal methamphetamine at the scene, valued at $13,800, along with one gram of fentanyl, two 12-gauge shotguns (sawed-off) and 127 rounds of 12-gauge, .22-calibre and .410-calibre ammunition.

A replica handgun was also seized, as was 473 millilitres of promethazine with codeine, police said.

Two people from London, aged 25 and 34, have been jointly charged with 12 counts, including eight weapons-related charges, two drug possession charges, and one of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, police said.

The 25-year-old was also separately charged with possessing a Schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking, police said.

Both were set to appear in court Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.