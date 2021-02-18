Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

CFL commissioner Ambrosie says league is committed to returning to play in 2021

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2021 4:10 pm
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie speaks at a news conference in Halifax on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie speaks at a news conference in Halifax on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says the league remains committed to resuming play in 2021, but is keeping all options open regarding exactly how that will look.

The CFL didn’t play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league has unveiled a full 18-game 2021 schedule for all nine teams and while Ambrosie says the plan remains going ahead with that, the league is also examining potential contingencies like playing fewer contests in order to get back on the field.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Winnipeg prepared us for this’ — Bomber’s family experiencing unique Texas storm

After no Grey Cup game was played last year, the ’21 CFL title contest is scheduled to be played in November in Hamilton.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers add deep threat with signing of receiver Bryant Mitchell

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersCanadian Football LeagueRandy AmbrosieCFL Commissioner2021 cfl season
Flyers
More weekly flyers